Concept of Indo-Pacific incorporated India into larger solution: US

Updated : September 19, 2020 01:21 PM IST

In November 2017, India, the US, Australia and Japan gave shape to the long-pending "Quad" Coalition to develop a new strategy with an aim to contain China's growing influence and develop a new strategy for keeping the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.
