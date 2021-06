The Centre has sent a ‘final and firm’ communication to microblogging platform Twitter seeking compliance with the laws of the country, said government sources. Legal consequences will follow if Twitter fails to comply, the social media giant has reportedly been warned.

“Twitter Inc. is hereby given one last notice to immediately comply with the rules, failing which the exemption from liability available under section 79 of the IT Act, 2000 shall stand withdrawn and Twitter shall be liable for consequences as per the IT Act and other penal laws of India,” read the communication sent by the government to Twitter.

The new IT rules, which were announced on February 25 by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), came into effect on May 26. Every social media intermediary, including Twitter, was given three months to comply with them.

Twitter has not complied with the rules that stipulate the appointment of a resident grievance officer. The platform said it was committed to India as a vital market, but criticised the new IT rules and regulations that it said, ”inhibits free, open public conversation”.

Under the new digital rules, social media companies like Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter have been asked to identify within 36 hours the originator of a flagged message as well as to conduct additional due diligence, including the appointment of a chief compliance officer, nodal contact person and resident grievance officer.