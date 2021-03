In view of the recent surge in coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to impose a complete lockdown in the state's Nagpur district from March 15 to 21.

However, essential services such as milk shops, vegetables will be allowed to open during this period.

Meanwhile, India has recorded its highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases this year with 22,854 new infections, taking the total tally to 1,12,85,561, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.