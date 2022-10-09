Complaint against elevation of Justice Chandrachud as next Chief Justice of India

By Ashmit Kumar

The president of the Supreme Court and High Court Litigants of India has filed a complaint filed with the President of India, seeking to block the elevation of Justice DY Chandrachud as the next Chief Justice of India. The complaint alleges that the senior Supreme Court judge is involved in a conspiracy to pass orders to benefit his son's clients.

According to the complaint, Justice Chandrachud's orders on vaccination led to wrongful profits for vaccine manufacturers. The complaint also alleges that Chandrachud is part of a conspiracy to pass orders in a case to benefit a party charged with extortion, which had hired his son Abhinav Chandrachud as its lawyer.

The compliant also seeks a probe by the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, the Income Tax Department and the Chief Vigilance Commissioner into "commercial transactions between Justice Chandrachud and 'anti-national elements' like Bill Gates, George Soros", as well as an in-house probe to be intiated by the incumbent CJI, Justice UU Lalit

Further, the complaint also alleges that Justice Chandrachud passed orders in a COVID-19 case that gave wrongful profits to the tune of of thousands of crores of rupees to vaccine manufacturers..

The Bar Council of India has released a statement slamming the complaint, terming it "mischief" by "henchmen" to tarnish the judiciary. The Bar Council also said in the statement that penal and disciplinary action should be initiated against the complainants.

Justice DY Chandrachud is the second seniormost judge in the Supreme Court and is in line to become the next CJI following the retirement Justice Lalit.