The record surge in COVID-19 infections in India has revealed complacency after last year's first wave, as well as a “lack of foresight, a lack of leadership,” Raghuram Rajan, former governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said, Bloomberg reported.

“If you were careful, if you were cautious, you had to recognise that it wasn’t done yet," Rajan told Bloomberg in the interview. "Anybody paying attention to what was happening in the rest of the world, in Brazil for example, should have recognised the virus does come back and potentially in more virulent forms," the former RBI governor added.

The faster pace of the spread of the virus has forced lockdowns and curfews in several states. The Centre has sidestepped a total national lockdown so far, as a similar move last year had left the economy reeling.

Complacency has hurt India because of the feeling that the worst had passed, according to Rajan, who added that India's relative success against the first COVID-19 wave possibly led to it not producing enough vaccines for its own population, the report mentioned.

Rajan highlighted, "There was a sense that we had endured the worst the virus could give us and we had come through and it was time to open up, and that complacency hurt us."