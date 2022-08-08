Competition law: Bill proposes to empower antitrust watchdog

While suggesting changes in certain definitions like ‘enterprise’, ‘relevant produce market’, ‘control’ and ‘group’ for better clarity, the bill also seeks speedier approvals for mergers and acquisitions, increase in penalty for anti-competitive and anti-consumer practices to Rs 5 crore from Rs 1 crore, and incentivise parties during the probe with lesser penalties if they share information helpful in the investigation.

On Friday, Lok Sabha introduced the Competition (Amendment) Bill 2022 which aims to bring sweeping changes to the functioning of Competition Commission of India (CCI). It proposed to inculcate ‘value of transaction’ criteria for notifying combinations to the authority by amending the Competition Act, 2022.

While suggesting changes in certain definitions like ‘enterprise’, ‘relevant produce market’, ‘control’ and ‘group’ for better clarity, it also seeks speedier approvals for mergers and acquisitions, increase in penalty for anti-competitive and anti-consumer practices to Rs 5 crore from Rs 1 crore, and incentivise parties during the probe with lesser penalties if they share information helpful in the investigation.

While talking about the legal implications of the bill, Pallavi Shroff, Managing Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, said, “Lots of them (changes) are for the good. They follow the recommendations made by the Competition Law Review Committee.” She added that on the enforcement side, the lesser penalty guidelines have been strengthened to include ‘leniency plus regime’.

This is very important as CCI has, in the last several years, seen more cartel enforcement cases due to lesser penalty regulations resulting in more people finding leniency, opined Shroff.

In the past, the CCI has felt that it could not deal with the larger, global, as well as domestic technology-related deals as they did not have the requisite asset or turnover threshold. But now the new-age industry will be covered more in the merger control regime.

“Where there may be some resistance to the deal value thresholds which have now been introduced or proposed to be introduced. Because so far the deal value thresholds are concerned, if they apply then the de minimis exemption, which is otherwise available to corporates, will not be available," said Shroff while talking about the challenges the bill might face.

According to her, increasing the powers of search and seizure, and increasing the penalties will face opposition. The provision of paying a pre-deposit of 25 percent of the penalty that is imposed while filing an appeal may also witness a difference of opinion.

So far as the merger control is concerned, the bill is set to expedite the decision making because the time for phase-one determination, which was 30 days, has been brought down to 20 calendar days. If there is no decision in phase 1, it will be deemed as approval. For phase two as well, time has been cut from 210 calendar days to 150 calendar days.

