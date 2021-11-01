Commercial LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 266; to cost Rs 2000.50 in Delhi

The price for commercial LPG cylinders is increased by Rs 266 from Monday onwards. A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 2000.50 in Delhi. The same cylinder used to cost Rs 1734 earlier.

The price hike will affect restaurants, dhabas.

There has been no increase in domestic LPG cylinders. There were reports that cooking gas LPG prices may be hiked soon after under-recovery on the fuel widened to over Rs 100 per cylinder.

LPG rates were last hiked by Rs 15 per cylinder on October 6, taking the total increase in rates since July to Rs 90 per 14.2-kg cylinder. The government had last year eliminated subsidies on LPG by bringing retail prices at par with the cost through periodic hikes.

Currently, cooking gas costs Rs 899.50 per cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai, and Rs 926 in Kolkata.

