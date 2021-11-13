Assam Rifles CO, others killed in Manipur ambush

0

PTI
The Commanding Officer of an Assam Rifles battalion, some of his family members, and personnel of the paramilitary force were killed in an ambush in Manipur on Saturday, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said.

The incident occurred in Churachandpur district close to the Myanmar border.
No militant organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.
"Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed few personnel including the CO & his family at CCpur today. The State forces & Para military are already on their job to track down the militants. The perpetrators will be brought to justice," Singh wrote on Twitter.
