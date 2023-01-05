homeindia News

Kunal Kamra: Chief Justice Chandrachud recuses himself from hearing comedian's contempt case

2 Min(s) Read

By Ayushi Agarwal  Jan 5, 2023 7:11:30 PM IST (Published)

Kamra had tweeted criticising the judiciary's decision to grant bail to newsperson Arnab Goswami in an abetment to suicide case.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has recused himself from hearing a contempt petition filed against comedian Kunal Kamra in 2020 for his tweets about the Supreme Court. The nation's 50th chief justice recused himself because of a conflict of interest.

"We will place this before a bench which I'm not a part of because the comments were made on an order I passed," CJI Chandrachud said.
Also read: The strange alacrity of India’s airlines to ban Kunal Kamra
The Supreme Court had issued a notice to Kamra in December 2020 on the petitions seeking criminal contempt action against him because of some tweets he made about the court and its judges.
Kamra had tweeted criticising the judiciary's decision to grant bail to newsperson Arnab Goswami in an abetment to suicide case.
The Attorney General for India had found these tweets "highly objectionable" and said the comedian's attack on the apex court would attract punishment.
Also read: SC notice to Kunal Kamra, Rachita Taneja in contempt cases
Justice Chandrachud delivered the judgement which provided bail to Goswami, the Editor-In-Chief of Republic TV, wherein the latter was arrested in connection with a double suicide. Writing a scathing opinion, Justice Chandrachud reminded the lower levels of the Indian judiciary of its role to provide bail within the frameworks of the law and to dispose of these petitions swiftly.
