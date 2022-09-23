By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The book is a collection of 86 speeches of PM Modi delivered between May 2019 and May 2020.

A collection of selected speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be released today at the Akashvani Bhawan in New Delhi. The book titled 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas-Prime Minister Narendra Modi Speaks' reflects the Prime Minister's vision of a new India.

The event is being organised by the Publications Division of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The event will begin at 11 am at Rang Bhawan Auditorium of the Akashvani Bhawan. Former Vice-President of India Venkaiah Naidu will be the chief guest and Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan will be the guest of honour.

The book is a collection of 86 speeches of PM Modi between May 2019 and May 2020 and it reflects the hope and aspirations of the people for New India. It is divided into 10 thematic sections including, “Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Economy, People-First Governance, Fight Against COVID-19, Emerging India: Foreign Affairs, Jai Kisan, Tech India-New India, Green India-Resilient India-Clean India, Fit India-Efficient India, Eternal India-Modern India: Cultural Heritage, and Mann ki Baat”, as per the official press note.

It will be released in Hindi and English. It will be available for sale at the outlets of the Publications Division across the country and the Book Gallery at Soochna Bhawan in Delhi. It can also be purchased online through the Publications Division’s website as well as the Bharatkosh platform. Also, e-book versions of the book will also be available on Amazon and Google Play.

ALSO READ: