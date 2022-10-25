Eight arrested by NIA in 2019 over ISIS links detained for questioning in Coimbatore blast

Mini Coimbatore blast | An explosion occurred around 4 am on Sunday in a Maruti car just opposite the Kottai Eswaran temple in the Ukkadam area of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Two gas cylinders, marbles, and nails were found.

The Coimbatore blast is a definite act of terror, top intelligence sources told CNN-News18 on Monday.

Recoveries of explosive material like potassium nitrate and sulphur were made from the house of Jamesha Mubin who was charred to death in an alleged cylinder explosion on Sunday.

Mubin on his display picture of his mobile phone had written that “if the news about my death reaches you, forgive my mistakes, hide my shortcomings, participate in Janaasa and pray for me”, which is an indication of a suicide mission, said the sources.

Eight associates of Coimbatore resident Md Azharuddin, who were arrested in 2019 by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on inputs from the Intelligence Bureau for Islamic State (ISIS) links after the Sri Lanka Easter bombings, were picked up for questioning, officials said.

They are Umar Farooq, Rajak, Qibla Bashir, Saddam Hussain (three of them in the same name), brother-in-law of criminal Kichan Buhari, and Sanofar. Umar Farooq has formatted his phone, sources said.

Mubin was not questioned during Azhar’s interrogation, they added, but he is a remnant of the Azharuddin module.

Officials said CCTV footage of the loading of cylinders by Mubin was found and enquiries are on to identify his associates.

One person in the car was dead; officials said he’s believed to be circumcised.

The asbestos sheet in front of the temple was damaged and no one else was injured.

Later, Mubin was identified as the person responsible for this blast.

In CCTV footage, he was seen loading cylinders, and he is a scrap dealer.