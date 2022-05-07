Coastal Odisha to see heavy rainfall at isolated places in the next few days: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal Odisha as a result of the low pressure formed over south Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

The low-pressure is expected to intensify into a depression today and may turn into a cyclonic storm on May 8, the IMD predicted.

After that, the cyclonic storm is likely to move northwestwards and reach Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on May 10, the Met department added.

Thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rainfall are likely to hit districts of Gangetic West Bengal between Tuesday and Friday next week as a result of the formation of the cyclonic storm, it said.

“Isolated/scattered moderate rainfall very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal-Sikkim and Odisha during next five days with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Odisha on May 10,” India Today reported quoting the IMD.

Isolated places in Andaman & Nicobar Islands may also see heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 7, the Mint reported.

The southern state of Telangana may see light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in the next 3-4 days, Mint quoted Naga Ratna, director of the meteorological centre in Hyderabad, as saying. Some districts in the state may see wind speed at 30-40 kmph. Temperature may rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius after next week, Naga Ratna said.

Between May 7 and May 9, squally wind speed from 45-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph may prevail over central parts of the Bay of Bengal. On May 10, gale wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph is predicted to prevail over west-central and adjoining northwest and east-central Bay of Bengal, the Mint report said.

Following the forecast, the Odisha government has put disaster response teams and fire services on standby.

Fishermen have been alerted and asked not to venture out to the sea over the next three days as sea conditions will be rough.