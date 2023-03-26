The fleet of ALH Dhruv choppers has been grounded since March 8, after an Indian Navy chopper met with an accident off the Mumbai coast. ICG has been working towards resuming the operations of the ALH Dhruv fleet.

A Coast Guard helicopter crashed near the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on Sunday immediately after take off from its enclave inside the CIAL complex. According to the sources, one person was injured in the incident, however there is no official confirmation on that yet.

"An incident of forced landing of an ALH Dhruv Mark 3 helicopter of the Indian Coast Guard today took place in Kochi while the pilots of the force were testing the chopper. The chopper was at around 25 feet height when it had to make a forced landing," News agency ANI quoted ICG officials as saying.

The ALH choppers are flown by all three defence forces, including the Army, Navy and Air Force, along with the Indian Coast Guard.

The fleet of ALH Dhruv choppers has been grounded since March 8, after an Indian Navy chopper met with an accident off the Mumbai coast. ICG has been working towards resuming the operations of the ALH Dhruv fleet.

"CG 855, an ALH Mk III based at Kochi, got airborne from Cochin International Airport at about 12:25 pm for inflight checks after fitment of control rods on aircraft. Prior to the inflight checks, the HAL and ICG Team had carried out extensive and satisfactory ground trials on March 26, 2023," the Indian Coast Guard said in a statement.

"Immediately after takeoff, when CG 855 was at about 30-40 ft above ground, the cyclic controls ( which controls longitudinal and lateral movement of aircraft) did not respond," it added.

The ICG said that the pilot with bare minimum controls manoeuvred the aircraft away from the main runway to avoid blocking the runway at the international airport. He thereafter, cushioned the landing to the extent possible in order to save the three people onboard.

"The aircraft veered to the left and crashed onto the left side of main runway. All crew are safe. The aircraft has sustained damage to its rotors and airframe. The Indian Coast Guard has ordered an Inquiry, to investigate the cause of the accident," the officials said.

Meanwhile, the CIAL suspended the airport operations for two hours after the incident. "The ALH was removed from the operational area around 2 PM and the runway has been cleared substantially after safety inspections, and flight operations have been resumed," CIAL said in a statement.