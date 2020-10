The Special CBI Court in New Delhi today sentenced former Union Minister Dilip Ray to three-year imprisonment in a coal scam case related to the alleged inconsistencies in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in 1999.

On October 6 this year, the court had already convicted Ray, the then minister of state (coal) in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, along with the then Additional Coal Secretary Pradip Kumar Banerjee and Ministry of Coal (Projects)’s adviser Nityanand Gautam.

This high profile scam pertains to allocation of 105.153 hectares of abandoned coal mining area in Giridih district of Jharkhand in 1999.

Ray along with others have been found guilty of offences under Sections 120-B and 120-B/409/420 of IPC and Sections 13 (1) (c) and 13 (1) (d) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Besides Dilip Ray, the Special CBI court has also sentenced three years of imprisonment to two individuals who were also convicted recently in the matter.