Coal minister asks for faster evacuation of coal to increase supply to non-power sector

Coal India's production has witnessed a 17 percent rise compared to the last year and 18 percent more rakes are available for transportation, Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena told CNBC TV18 that the government is targeting a stock of 34 MT coal at thermal power plants by December 31 and 45 MT coal stock by the end of March 2023.

Union minister for coal and mines Pralhad Joshi has asked for faster evacuation of coal to increase coal supply to the non-regulated sector (NRS), which includes the non-power sector.

A week ago, a paper industry body IARPMA (Indian Agro & Recycled Paper Mills Association) had urged the Centre to increase coal allocation to the non-power sector as the cost of paper and paper board had skyrocketed due to the use of costly imported coal and power from the grid.

Pointing out that Coal India's production has witnessed a 17 percent rise compared to the last year and 18 percent more rakes are available for transportation, coal secretary Amrit Lal Meena told CNBC-TV18 that the government is targeting a stock of 34 MT coal at thermal power plants by December 31 and 45 MT coal stock by the end of March 2023.

He said Coal India has ample coal stocks for the current and next financial year based on the power ministry's projection of power demand. However, he added that coal imports will continue for power plants and gencos specially designed for it.

Currently, the 11 coal-bearing states in India are Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. He said no other state is slated to join the league of coal-producing states in near future.

The coal ministry held industry interactions on coal gasification last week, where suggestions were sought from the private sector on the support desired from the government in coal gasification.

The coal secretary said the 50 percent revenue share rebate for coal gasification is a reasonably good booster of private sector participation in coal auctions, even as the suggestions given by the private sector on coal gasification are under discussion and deliberation by the coal ministry.

The ministry is conducting daily follow-ups on developments in coal gasification and is looking at three demonstrable models: the BHEL facility in Trichy, the JSPL facility in Angul, and a pilot project in Pune.

The coal ministry is conducting an Investor Conclave on December 1, 2022, in Mumbai and on December 3 in Bengaluru to attract investment in commercial mine auctions.

Also Read: Coal Ministry aims for 45 million tonnes coal stock with power plants by March 2023