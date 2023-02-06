English
india News

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Soham Shetty  Feb 6, 2023 8:13:22 PM IST (Published)

The mines ministry is handing over 16 geological reports to 9 state governments on February 9 for potential non-coal mines, with a focus on exploration of strategic and critical minerals, and 17 reports of exploration of coal and lignite to the Coal Ministry, unlocking the mineral potential of the country and boosting the growth of the mining sector.

The mines ministry has announced that it will be handing over 16 geological reports to nine state governments on February 9 for potential non-coal mines — Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Telangana. The potential blocks consist of base metal, bauxite, phosphorite, limestone, graphite, gold, nickel, chromium, iron, manganese, and PGE. The ministry has emphasised the exploration of strategic, critical and fertilizer minerals.

In addition to the 16 reports, the ministry will also hand over 17 reports of exploration of coal and lignite to the Coal Ministry. Thirty-five Geological Memorandums will be handed over to the 9 state governments.
The Union Minister for Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi, will address the Central Geological Programming Board (CGPB) meeting in Delhi on February 9. The meeting will be an opportunity for the Minister to discuss the progress of mineral exploration in the country and the future plans for the sector.
The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has 966 scientific programmes planned for 2023-24, including 318 programmes under mineral exploration. The thrust on exploration of strategic and critical minerals will help the country in achieving self-reliance in the mineral sector, an official press release said.
The handover of these reports is a significant step towards unlocking the mineral potential of the country and boosting the growth of the mining sector. The state governments will now have access to the latest information on the mineral deposits in their respective states, enabling them to take informed decisions on the development of the sector, the release added.
Joshi informed Parliament that the country has set a goal to produce over a billion tonnes of coal in the next fiscal year. The government is taking steps to increase production by working with mine developers and operators. Coal India Limited has selected 15 projects with a combined capacity of 168.58 million tonnes per year to be carried out through a mine developer and operator model. Nine of these projects have already received awards, and NLC India is handling two of the projects.
(Edited by : Soham Shetty)
