CNN-News18 Indian of the Year: Social change crusaders to be celebrated on Wednesday

By Vijay Anand

From encouraging women in self-defence to extending marginalised sections with education, nominees for this year’s social change category at the 12th edition of CNN-News18's Indian of the Year awards set a high benchmark in excellence

Everyone wishes for the welfare of society, but only a few stand out as they walk the talk with actions that advance welfare through education, access to basic amenities and so much more.

Here's a quick look at this year's Social Change nominees:

ASHA Workefs

Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) Workers have been helping marginalised communities in accessing the benefits of various healthcare schemes of the government. They go door-to-door to create awareness about basic nutrition, hygiene practices, and health services. They focus primarily on ensuring that women undergo antenatal tests and have access to good nutrition during pregnancy. For their stellar work, the WHO recognised India’s 10.4 lakh ASHA workers as ‘Global Health Leaders’.

Hemkunt Foundation

At the height of the second COVID wave, when cases were skyrocketing, Gurugram based NGO Hemkunt Foundation became a symbol of hope for thousands of people. With the help of volunteers, Hemkunt Foundation set up facilities with oxygen concentrators, launched drive-through initiatives and set up a dedicated helpline where people could reach out for help. They also worked tirelessly to provide relief to Assam flood victims this year.

Tajamul Islam

Thirteen-year old Kashmiri teen Tajamul Islam, a two-time World Kickboxing Champion in 2021 and 2016, is now inspiring women in North Kashmir’s Bandipora to take up sports as a passion by opening an academy there. She is a living example of how one can overcome all odds to achieve one's dreams.

Dr Shankare Gowda

Known as the '5 rupees doctor', Dr Shankare Gowda is a skin specialist from Mandya in Karnataka, who charges his patients just 5 rupees. He always prescribes affordable medicines, and has had an almost hundred percent success rate. His selfless service attracts scores of patients from far-flung areas of Karnataka.

Raju Kendre

Finally, we have 28-year-old Raju Kendre — a resident of Buldhana in Maharashtra — who is on a mission to make higher education accessible to youngsters from marginalised sections of society. He opened guidance centres for those passing out of Class X and XII to help them decide their future course of study. This soon evolved into Eklavya — a platform founded in 2017, which has helped hundreds of youngsters from Yavatmal gain guidance on higher education.

CNN-News18 has been setting the precedent of honouring recognising agents of social change in the country through this flagship initiative. Past winners in for public service includes names like Afroze Shah, Tongam Rina, Dr Devi Shetty, ADR & Lily Thomas, Anna Hazare & team, Ladakh Ecological Development Group & Seeds India, and Pratham, to name a few.

The CNN-News18 Indian of the Year awards, presented in partnership with RP-Sanjiv Goekna Group and Reliance Industries Limited, will be announced on Wednesday, October 12, starting at 6 pm.