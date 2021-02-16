CM Yogi Adityanath launches 'Abhyudaya' scheme; Here's how you can register

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday launched the Abhyudaya coaching scheme via video conferencing and said it will provide students with holistic development, much on the lines of facilities in Kota and Prayagraj.

Speaking at the inauguration, the chief minister said: "When about 30,000 competitive exam prospects were stuck in Kota and Prayagraj due to Covid, we decided to have similar coaching facilities in the state".

Under the scheme, the UP government will provide expert guidance to students preparing for competitive exams, including NEET, JEE (Mains and Advanced), free of cost at its coaching centres. The scheme, which begins on Tuesday, has been designed to assist those who can't afford the hefty sum of money that private institutes charge.

The aspirants can avail offline coaching and study material too.

Not just that, senior IAS, IPS and PCS officers, too, are expected to share their expertise with aspirants.

These free-of-cost coaching centres will be opened in each district and will function under the auspices of respective Mandalayukta at each divisional headquarter of the state.

"Coaching classes begin tomorrow, I want to assure everyone that these classes will help them achieve their goals. In 2020, the scheme was not only appreciated but a special package was also announced in the Union Budget," CM Adiityanath said.

All the lectures and study material covering the entire syllabus of various examinations will be available online for students to avail.

How to register for the Abhyudaya coaching scheme:

Step 1: Go to http://www.abhyuday.up.gov.in/how-to-apply.php

Step 2: Select the examination and the course you want to attend classes for

Step 3: Fill in the personal information

Step 4: Verify the account with help of mobile and email id.

Step 5: Get confirmation