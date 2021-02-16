CM Yogi Adityanath launches 'Abhyudaya' scheme; Here's how you can register Updated : February 16, 2021 11:58 AM IST These free-of-cost coaching centres will be opened in each district and will function under the auspices of respective Mandalayukta at each divisional headquarter of the state. All the lectures and study material covering the entire syllabus of various examinations will be available online for students to avail. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply