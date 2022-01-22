Delhi receives light rain on Saturday morning; minimum temperature at 11.5 degrees C is 4 notches above average

On Saturday morning, many parts of Delhi recorded light rain in the early hours. The minimum temperature in the morning settled at 11.5 degrees Celsius, which is four notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Till January 22, the national capital had recorded 68 mm rainfall. That's the highest amount of rainfall recorded since 1995, when Delhi received 69.8 mm rainfall.

On Saturday, the Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, recorded 5 mm rainfall.

The IMD said that due to a western disturbance , widespread rainfall is likely to be seen over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan from January 21 to January 23. The weather agency has also predicted thunderstorm with rain during the day.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am in Delhi was recorded at 100 per cent, the IMD said.

For the day, the maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 16 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi's air quality was reported to be in the very poor category on Saturday, with the air quality index (AQI) value reading at 337 at 9 am.

On Saturday morning, the AQIs of Delhi's neighbouring cities of Faridabad were recorded at 350, Ghaziabad at 313, Gurgaon at 306 and Noida at 307. These are also in the very poor category.

An AQI reading between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Meanwhile, up north in Kashmir, tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Pahalgam recorded sub-zero minimum temperatures. But for these two places, the mercury moved up in most parts of the Kashmir valley.

However, the weather department has forecast widespread moderate rain/snow in Kashmir over two days from Saturday.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of 2.8 degrees Celsius, up from 2.2 degrees Celsius the previous night,