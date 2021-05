A cloudburst occured in Devprayag area of Tehri district in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, razing two municipal buildings to the ground and damaging several shops.

It also damaged pedestrian bridges, water pipelines and electricity supply lines, an official said, adding that the extent of damage is yet to be ascertained.

However, no casualty was reported since most of the shops were closed due to the lockdown.

"The cloudburst occurred over the Shanta river, causing inundation of areas along its banks with a huge amount of slush-containing boulders, " SHO of the Devprayag police station Mahipal Singh Rawat said. A number of shops in the Dashrath Danda Parvat area of Devprayag were also damaged in the cloudburst, he added.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Uttarkhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat to enquire about the situation arising out of cloudburst in the state.

He offered the Chief Minister all assistance from the Central government.