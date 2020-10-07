  • SENSEX
Close to one-third of workers in India face increased burnout at work: Microsoft's Work Trend Index

Updated : October 07, 2020 06:08 PM IST

India came out top with over 41 percent of workers citing the lack of separation between work and personal life as negatively impacting their wellbeing, resulting in increased stress levels.
The report revealed that the top stressors shared by workers in India were the worry about contracting COVID-19 at work and feeling isolated or disconnected from co-workers, at 42 and 35 percent respectively.
Of those surveyed in India, 92 percent also said meditation could help decrease their work-related stress.
