Close to 3000 aggrieved consumers consent to speedy case disposal via Mega Lok Adalat

By Abhimanyu Sharma

Mini Govt sources have said that Lok Adalats would henceforth be held every month at state and district levels to resolve consumer grievances. However, medical negligence cases won't be entertained in Lok Adalats.

The Consumer Affairs Ministry has sent nearly 5 lakh SMSs and 86,894 emails to aggrieved consumers with pending consumer cases, out of which 2,994 consumers have consented to speedy disposal of cases in the upcoming Consumer Lok Adalat on November 12 as well as the Mega Lok Adalat to be held in December.

Govt sources pointed to a transformation in the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) for resolution of consumer complaints, with NCH working 12 hours a day for all 7 days of a week and taking complaints in as many as 12 languages.

The top 3 languages in which complaints have been filed are Hindi (58520 complaints), English (8306 complaints) and Telugu (5802 complaints).

Sources indicated that the share of e-commerce related complaints on NCH rose from 30 percent of the total complaints in 2021 to 37 percent in 2022, and the Consumer Affairs Ministry is slated to come up with guidelines against fake e-commerce reviews in the next 3 to 4 months.

AYUSH ministry, CDSCO, While the ministry is aiming to factor in aspects of the proposed law on privacy in the new e-commerce policy, it is also working with IRDAI FSSAI and BIS to resolve sector-specific complaints.