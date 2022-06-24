CLAT 2022 final answer key released; over 800 objections received on UG, PG questions

Students who appeared for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) can expect results of the exam soon as the Consortium of National Law Universities released the final answer key of CLAT 2022 on June 23.

Candidates who appeared for the admission test for admission into undergraduate and postgraduate courses in National Law Universities can click here to download the answer key.

Students can then click on the CLAT 2022 – UG Final Answer Key or the CLAT 2022 – PG Final Answer Key links given on the home page to check the answers.

A total of 60,895 students registered for the CLAT 2022 exam, which was held on June 19 at 131 centres across the country. Of the total number of registered students, 56,472 appeared for the tests.

Students were allowed to take home the question booklet and a carbon copy of their optical mark recognition (OMR) sheet. The Consortium of National Law Universities released the master question booklet and the provisional answer keys on June 20. Students were allowed to raise objections until 3.30 pm on June 21.

The office of the Consortium of National Law Universities received 765 objections on 57 of the total 150 questions for the CLAT 2022 UG exam and on 17 out of 120 questions for the CLAT 2022 PG exam.

The final answer key was released after several committees examined these objections and gave their recommendations. The consortium incorporated the changes suggested to the preliminary answer key and released the final version.

Following the release of the CLAT final answer key, candidates can expect the CLAT 2022 results to be announced soon. Generally, the consortium announces the results within seven days after releasing the final answer key.