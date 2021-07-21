Classes 10 and 12 board exams for private candidates to be held from Aug 16 to Sept 15: CBSE

Home

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that classes 10 and 12 exams for private candidates will be conducted from August 16 to September 15.

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced that classes 10 and 12 exams for private candidates will be conducted from August 16 to September 15.
    The board ruled out declaring results of the private candidates on the basis of an alternative assessment policy like that for regular candidates, saying neither schools nor CBSE has any previous assessment record for these students.
    "The exams will be conducted from August 16 to September 15 and their result will also be declared in minimum possible time to avoid any difficulty to them in admission in higher education," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.
    Earlier in the day, a group of private candidates staged a protest outside the CBSE headquarters alleging disparity between them and regular candidates.
    (Edited by : Aditi Gautam)
