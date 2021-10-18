Classes 10, 12 board examination first term date sheet to be released today

The date sheet for the first-term board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be announced on Monday. The exam will be conducted offline in November-December, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had said.

The exams will be objective type and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. The datasheet can be checked at cbse.gov.in.

"After the conduct of the term-1 exams, the results in the form of the marks scored will be declared. No student will be placed in the pass, compartment, and essential repeat categories after the first term. The final results will be announced after the first and the second-term examinations," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

The CBSE is offering 114 subjects in Class 12 and 75 subjects in Class 10 . The CBSE has to conduct the examinations for a total of 189 subjects.