Class 9 & 11 students of Maharashtra State Board to be promoted without exams

The Maharashtra government on April 7 announced the promotion of class 9th and 11th students of state education board to the next grade without exams. The decision to pass the students without conducting the offline examinations comes amid the sharp COVID-19 surge in the state.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, in a video message posted on her social media account, confirmed the decision to promote the 9th and 11th grade students without conducting exams.

Earlier, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government had announced the promotion of Classes 1-8 students without offline exams.

The state government, however, has refrained from cancelling the board exams of class 10th and 12th students.

Notably, the Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams for class 10th students are scheduled to be held from April 29 to May 20, via the offline mode. The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams for Class 12th are to be held from April 23 to May 21.

Speculations were rife that the state government may postpone both the examinations, considering the alarming rise in number of coronavirus cases in the state. However, no decision on deferment has been taken so far.