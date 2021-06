The Centre on June 1 cancelled the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 exams after a month of deliberation as India suffered the worst surge of COVID-19. The announcement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with several ministers in his Cabinet.

Soon after the announcement, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) followed suit.

PM Modi tweeted that the decision was “student-friendly” that “safeguards the health as well as future of our youth.”

“Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth," said PM Modi.

Officials said that over the next few days, the CBSE and the Union Education Ministry will iron out details of how marks and results are to be decided.

Here's all you need to know about the result, key dates, criteria and more:

How will students be graded?

Students will now be graded on the basis of "well-defined objective criteria” according to the central government.

While the detailed criterion has not been published yet, it is expected that CBSE and CISCE will share them by June 3.

CBSE and CISCE had recently asked schools to submit data for Class 12th students' results for classes 9th, 10th and 11th. It is expected that previous exam performance, as well as internal performance through the year, will have roles to play in calculating grades .

When can the results be expected?

CBSE and CISCE are expected to share the details regarding the criterion by June 3 when the next hearing for the Class 12 exams will be heard in the Supreme Court.

However, a timeline for the expected date of results has not been announced yet. The Supreme Court may pass an order regarding expeditious announcement of the result but such action is only speculated.

Can students still choose to take exams?

Class 12 students will still have an option to appear for board exams if they are not happy with the result. The board exams, however, will be conducted only when the situation is conducive to do so, an official clarified.

The final decision regarding this date will be taken by the Ministry of Human Resource Development considering the the COVID-19 situation in the country.

A similar option was given to students last year too when the board exams were made optional for students.