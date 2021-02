Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday announced that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams for class XII and X will begin from May 4.

According to the date sheet, the exams for class 10 will conclude on June 7, while those for class 12 will conclude on June 10.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announces date-sheet of CBSE board exams for class XII. Exams to begin on 4th May 2021. pic.twitter.com/TY46uTAKos — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2021

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announces date-sheet of CBSE board exams for class X. Exams to begin on 4th May 2021. pic.twitter.com/qBbT7gAx2Z — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2021

The CBSE said that Class 12 board exams will be conducted in two shifts to reduce the number of exam days. "School staff deployed on morning shift will not be given duty on afternoon shift in view of the COVID-19 situation," the CBSE added.

Under normal circumstances, practical exams are conducted in January and written exams begin in February and conclude in March. However, the exams have delayed this session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools across the country were closed in March last year to contain the spread of the deadly virus. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15.