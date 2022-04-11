Clash of students at JNU hostel unfortunate, says Delhi home minister

The clash of students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Kaveri Hostel was an "unfortunate" incident, Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday.

Two groups of students had clashed at the varsity's Kaveri Hostel allegedly over serving of non-vegetarian food in the mess on Ram Navami on Sunday, with police saying six students were injured in the incident. However, the two groups had claimed that over 60 students were injured from both sides.

Asked about the incident by reporters, Jain said, "I am the home minister of Delhi. You should ask this question to the home minister under whom the Delhi Police is."

He, however, added that the incident was "unfortunate". The Left-controlled JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) and RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad had on Sunday accused each other of pelting stones and injuring their members.

The JNU administration on Monday said no violence will be tolerated on the campus and warned the students from getting involved in any incident which disturbs peace and harmony on the campus.

"Taking serious note of the incident, the Vice Chancellor, rector and other officials visited the hostel and met the students. The VC conveyed that no violence will be tolerated on campus and appealed the students to maintain peace and harmony," the Registrar said in an official appeal to the students.

The registrar added that the JNU administration reiterates its resolve for zero tolerance towards any form of violence on campus. "The students are also warned to refrain from involving in such incidents which disturb the peace and harmony on campus. If anyone is found indulging in such acts, they will be liable for disciplinary action as per university rules," he added.

According to police, security has been tightened at the Jawaharlal Nehru University to maintain peace and ensure no untoward incident takes place again.

Scores of Jawaharlal Nehru University students affiliated to the All India Students Association staged a protest near Delhi Police headquarters on Monday and demanded the arrest of ABVP activists for their alleged role in the violence at the varsity. All India Students Association (AISA) activists alleged that some students were detained and taken to the Tughlaq Road Police Station. There was no immediate reaction from the police on the allegations.

"Our protest is going to continue. People who attacked the students are repeat offenders and so is the JNU administration. Protest at PHQ (police headquarters) was to ensure accountability by Delhi Police and ensure that justice happens. There will be more protests today," Sai Balaji, AISA president, said. The protesting students had gathered near the police headquarters demanding the arrest of ABVP members.