    india News

    Justice DY Chandrachud to be 50th chief justice as CJI UU Lalit's term ends in November

    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    As part of the procedure, the law minister writes to the CJI to name his or her successor. The CJI names the senior-most judge as his or her successor, as per the practice.

    The government on Friday wrote to Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit to name his successor, a report said.
    Justice DY Chandrachud is the senior-most judge after the CJI and he could be the 50th CJI.
    Justice Lalit retires as the CJI on November 8. As the CJI, Justice Lalit has a tenure of 74 days and will demit office on attaining the age of 65 years.
    As part of the procedure, the law minister writes to the CJI to name his or her successor. The CJI names the senior-most judge as his or her successor, as per the practice.
    Tags

    CJIDY ChandrachudUU Lalit

