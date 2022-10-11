    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Chief Justice of India UU Lalit names Justice DY Chandrachud his successor

    By CNBCTV18.com

    As the CJI, Justice Lalit has a tenure of 74 days and will demit office on attaining the age of 65 years. As part of the procedure, the law minister writes to the CJI to name his or her successor. The CJI names the senior-most judge as his or her successor, as per the practice.

    Chief Justice of India (CJI) Uday Umesh Lalit on Tuesday named Justice DY Chandrachud to be his successor. He will be 50th CJI as Chief Justice Lalit's term ends on November 8.
    Justice Chandrachud would assume charge as the 50th CJI on November 9 and would have a tenure of over two years.
    Earlier in the day, the CJI had requested all judges to assemble in the Judges' lounge at 10.15 am when he will hand over the letter naming his successor.
    As the CJI, Justice Lalit has a tenure of 74 days and will demit office on attaining the age of 65 years.
    As part of the procedure, the law minister writes to the CJI to name his or her successor. The CJI names the senior-most judge as his or her successor, as per the practice.
    Justice DY Chandrachud | Profile
    Justice Chandrachud studied BA with Honours in Economics from St Stephen's College, New Delhi, and LLB from Campus Law Centre, Delhi University. He did his LLM degree and a Doctorate in Juridical Sciences (SJD) from Harvard Law School, USA.
    He practised law at the Supreme Court and the Bombay High Court. He was designated as the senior advocate by the Bombay High Court in June 1998. He was appointed as the Additional Solicitor General of India from 1998 until appointment as a judge.
    He became the judge of the Bombay High Court in March 2000. He was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court in October 2013.
    He was appointed as the judge of the Supreme Court in May 2016.
    First Published:  IST
