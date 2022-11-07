CJI UU Lalit's last working day today, Justice DY Chandrachud to take oath on Nov 9

By CNBCTV18.com

The Supreme Court will live stream the proceedings of the ceremonial bench headed by CJI Lalit. The bench will also comprise Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Bela M Trivedi.

Today is the last working day of Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit. He will be superannuating on November 8, which is a court holiday due to Guru Nanak Jayanti.

As the CJI, Justice Lalit had a tenure of 74 days.

Justice Chandrachud will take oath as the 50th CJI on November 9. He would have a tenure of over two years and will retire on November 10, 2024.

Justice DY Chandrachud | Profile

Justice Chandrachud studied BA with Honours in Economics from St Stephen's College, New Delhi, and LLB from Campus Law Centre, Delhi University. He did his LLM degree and a Doctorate in Juridical Sciences (SJD) from Harvard Law School, USA.

He practised law at the Supreme Court and the Bombay High Court. He was designated as the senior advocate by the Bombay High Court in June 1998. He was appointed as the Additional Solicitor General of India in 1998.

He became the judge of the Bombay High Court in March 2000 and three years later, he was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court.

He was appointed as the judge of the Supreme Court in May 2016.