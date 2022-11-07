By CNBCTV18.com

CJI Lalit, who hails from Maharashtra, served as the 49th Chief Justice of India for a short period of 74 days. He was sworn into office on August 27.

The Supreme Court upheld the validity of the 10 percent reservation to the economically weaker sections (EWS) in government jobs and educational institutions under the 103rd Constitutional Amendment on the last working day of outgoing Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit, on November 7.

CJI Lalit was part of the five-judge Constitutional bench along with Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, S Ravindra Bhat, Bela M Trivedi and JB Pardiwala which heard the matter and reserved their verdict on September 27.

“In view of the decision rendered by the majority, the challenge raised to the 103rd amendment fails. The writ petitions and other proceedings stand disposed of accordingly," CJI Lalit said, The Quint reported.

Here is a look at some of the achievements and landmark orders were given by CJI UU Lalit during his tenure.

The CJI has propelled sweeping administrative changes, including setting up of five Constitution Benches within a month of becoming the Chief Justice. The Constitution Benches addressed sensitive issues such as the legality of the Citizenship Amendment Act, the validity of the demonetisation policy, increasing the compensation to Bhopal gas tragedy victims, protection of Jallikattu as a cultural right, the Maharashtra political crisis and the constitutionality of the EWS quota.

He brought in a new mechanism for listing cases. He earlier sought an explanation from the Supreme Court registry for not listing a matter which had been ready for a year and a half.

Focusing on the transparent and prompt listing of cases, the CJI ensured that in September the court divide its time between long-pending regular cases and public interest petitions.

During his tenure, there has been a drop in the backlog of cases from 70,310 on September 1 to 69,461 cases on October 1, The Hindu reported.

During the tenure of CJI UU Lalit, the live-streaming of constitutional bench hearings was initiated.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit granted social activist Teesta Setalvad interim bail in the case where it was alleged that she used fake documents to file cases related to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Journalist Siddiqui Kappan was released on bail after being jailed for two years since his arrest in 2020 in the Hathras conspiracy case. The Supreme Court bench headed by JI Lalit passed the order.

Senior advocate KV Viswanathan was appointed as amicus curiae in the case challenging the extension given to the director of the Enforcement Directorate by a Supreme Court bench led by CJI Lalit.