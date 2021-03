Chief Justice SA Bobde has recommended the name Justice NV Ramana as the next Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. The development comes as Chief Justice Bobde is set to retire on April 23.

According to a source familiar with the development, Chief Justice Bobde sent a letter to the Centre recommending Justice Ramana as the next Chief Justice, as per the judicial convention.

As per norms, a written communication from the incumbent Chief Justice is sent a month before his retirement.

Justice Ramana was appointed to the Supreme Court on February 17, 2014. Justice Ramana will take over as the Chief Justice on April 24 for a period of 16 months.

Earlier, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had sent a letter to Justice Bobde asking the incumbent Chief Justice to recommend his successor.