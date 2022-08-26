By CNBCTV18.com

On his last working day, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will pronounce judgements in five big cases. The Supreme Court registry updated the court causelist — the list of matters for orders/hearing on Friday — at 11:30 pm on Thursday.

For the first time in Supreme Court, the proceedings of the ceremonial bench in Ramana's court will be live streamed. On the last working day, CJI Ramana will share the bench with CJI-designate Justice UU Lalit and Justice Hima Kohli at 10.30 am, ANI reported.

Election freebies

A three-judge bench headed by the CJI will pronounce a verdict on a plea seeking a ban on "irrational freebies" promised by political parties.

The top court is hearing a plea filed by Ashwini Upadhyay which opposes the practice of political parties promising freebies during elections and seeks the Election Commission to invoke its powers to freeze their election symbols and cancel their registration.

2007 Gorakhpur riots

The Supreme Court will pass orders in a plea challenging the Uttar Pradesh government's refusal to grant sanction to prosecute Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others for alleged hate speech that provoked several incidents of violence in Gorakhpur in 2007.

The plea said that the then Lok Sabha MP Yogi Adityanath made an alleged inflammatory speech in Gorakhpur during Muharram, leading to clashes in which one person died.

Karnataka mining case

The apex court has been passing orders since 2009 in a PIL filed by NGO, 'Samaj Parivartana Samudaya', which had alleged various irregularities in mining activities in the state.

The current issue for consideration before the court is a set of applications filed by various mining companies to lift the decade-old ban on the export of iron ore and to remove the district-level caps on the mining of iron ore in Karnataka.

Rajasthan mining lease issue

The Bench will pronounce a verdict on an appeal by the Rajasthan government against a high court order of 2016 which allowed Ultratech Cement company to continue its limestone mining lease in the land that the state government claims were a "johad" or water body.

The state government has argued that allowing mining in the area would cause immense ecological damage. The issue has been under litigation since 2005.

Regulations over liquidation proceedings under bankruptcy law

The top court will pronounce a verdict on a plea filed by the official liquidator of ABG Shipyard against the order passed by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on the issue of whether the 90-day window for payment by a successful bidder, as provided in the liquidation regulations issued by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) Liquidation Process Regulations of 2016, would apply retrospectively and to cases where the liquidation process started before the date of coming into effect of the amended guidelines in 2019.