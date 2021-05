The two front runners for the post of Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were dropped after Chief Justice of India NV Ramana cited a Supreme Court guideline on the appointment of police chiefs.

CJI Ramana pointed out the top court’s guidelines in the Prakash Singh case of March 2019, which made it clear that no officer with less than six months to retirement, should be appointed as police chief, said sources.

According to a News 18 report, this excluded officers YC Modi and Rakesh Asthana, both of whom are due for retirement. Ultimately, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, KR Chandra and VSK Kaumudi made the cut as senior-most officers with more than six months of tenure.

The CJI made the observations in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was also present in the meeting.