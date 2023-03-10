CISF Raising Day: History and significance

Over the years, the CISF has grown in size and strength and has emerged as a multifaceted security force with specialised skills and training. On the occasion of the CISF Raising Day, various events and programs are organized across the country. The force personnel participate in parades, sports events, cultural programs, and other activities

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Raising Day is celebrated every year on March 10 to commemorate the establishment of the CISF in 1969. The CISF is a premier central armed police force under the Ministry of Home Affairs, which is responsible for providing security cover to various public sector undertakings, airports, seaports, power plants, and other important infrastructure projects across the country.

History

The CISF was established on March 10, 1969, under an Act of Parliament with a few battalions. Over the years, the force has grown in size and strength and has emerged as a multifaceted security force with specialized skills and training.

The CISF is known for its exceptional abilities in handling challenging situations, including terrorist attacks, hijackings, bomb threats, and hostage situations. The force is equipped with state-of-the-art weapons, specialized vehicles, and other modern security equipment. The CISF also has a dedicated canine unit, which is trained to sniff out explosives and other illicit materials.

Apart from its primary role of providing security cover, the CISF is also involved in various social welfare activities. The force runs schools, hospitals, and dispensaries in the areas where it is deployed. The CISF also provides disaster relief and rescue operations during natural calamities and other emergencies.

Significance

The CISF is responsible for protecting some of the most critical and sensitive installations in the country. Its role in safeguarding the country's infrastructure and strategic assets is vital to national security. The CISF Raising Day is an occasion to honour the bravery and dedication of the force in performing its duties, often in challenging circumstances.

On the occasion of the CISF Raising Day, various events and programs are organized across the country. The force personnel participate in parades, sports events, cultural programs, and other activities. The day is an opportunity for the public to interact with the CISF personnel and appreciate their service to the nation.