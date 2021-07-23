CISCE to announce Class 10, 12 results on July 24 at 3 pm; here's how to check

The results of Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) for 2021 examinations will be declared on July 24 at 3 pm, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) said on July 23.

The results of the ICSE and ISC 2021 examinations will be made available on the CISCE website and through SMS.

Here’s how students can access the results by visiting the Council's website

1. On the home page of the Council's website, click on the link 'Results 2021.

2. For accessing the ICSE/ISC Year 2021 Examination results, a candidate must select ICSE or ISC, as applicable, from the Course option.

3. For accessing the ICSE Year 2021 Examination Results, the candidate needs to enter his/her Unique ID, Index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

4. For accessing the ISC Year 2021 Examination Results, the candidate needs to enter his/her Unique ID, Index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

5. The instructions to view/print the results will be provided on the results web page.

Here’s how students can get results through SMS:

1. For receiving the ICSE Year 2021 Examination Results through SMS, the candidate needs to type his/her Unique ID in the following way, in the 'New Message' box:

ICSE 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)

2. For receiving the ISC Year 2021 Examination Results through SMS, the candidate needs to type his/her Unique ID in the following way, in the 'New Message' box: ISC 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)

3. Send the message to the number: 09248082883

4. The result will be displayed in the following format:

ICSE RESULTS 2021

<<UNIQUE ID>> <<INDEX NUMBER>> ENG-98, HIN-89, HCG-96, MAT-98, SCI-92, CTA 100, SUPW-A, PCA.CISCE

ISC RESULTS 2021

<<UNIQUE ID>> <<INDEX NUMBER>> ENG-96, HIN-88, HIS-91, ECO-98, MAT-95, PHY 100, SUPW-A, PCA.CISCE