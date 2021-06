The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Tuesday cancelled the Class 12 Board examinations this year in view of the grim coronavirus pandemic situation.

In an official order issued on Tuesday night, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations said, "In view of the present situation of the COVID- 19 Pandemic in the country, the CISCE has decided to CANCEL the ISC (Class 12) Year 2021 examination. The safety, health and wellbeing of our students, teaching faculty and all stakeholders is our topmost priority and of paramount interest."

"The results will be processed on a mechanism which will also include the internal examinations conducted by the schools. The schools will be informed in due course of time, of this mechanism," it added. After the declaration of the Class 12 results, if some candidates are not satisfied with the marks awarded to them, the CISCE will give an option to such candidates to write the exams at a later date, when the situation is conducive to conduct the same.

The decision came soon after the Central government decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 Board exams in a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With the decision coming amid a high caseload of COVID-19 cases in several states and continuing health-related apprehensions about the future, PM Modi said the health and safety of students are of utmost importance, and there would be no compromise on this aspect.

The CICSE had last week asked its affiliated schools to submit data, including average of marks obtained by Class 12 students in Class 11 and during this session. The Board had postponed Class 12 exams which were scheduled from May 4 in light of the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.