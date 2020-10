The Central Information Commission of India (CIC) has issued a show-cause notice to the government for not sharing information on the contact tracing app Aarogya Setu.

All agencies involved in the creation of the app -- Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), National Informatics Centre (NIC), and National e-Governance Divison (NeGD) -- have been served show-cause notices for refusal of information on the app under the RTI Act.

The CIC observed that it is not possible that the agencies involved had no information on movement of files while creating the app.

Petitioner Saurav Das had moved to CIC after information on the creation of the Aarogya Setu app was refused to him under the RTI Act. He highlighted that it is quite surprising that NIC had not maintained any information on the app, despite being its developer.

Following this, the CIC asked the NIC to explain how the Aarogya Setu portal was created if they did not have any information on the same. Moreover, the Information Commission said it is preposterous that neither NIC nor MEITY could explain the creation of the portal.

The CIC said in a statement that denial of information on the part of the concerned agencies was not accepted.

Das has filed an RTI application on the origin, approval and file notings on the creation of the contact tracing app.