CHSE Odisha to declare results of plus two offline exam today; here’s how to check

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE Odisha) will be announcing the results of Plus Two offline examination for Science, Commerce, Arts category today.

The offline exams for the academic session 2021-22 were held between October 1 and October 11 across more than 180 exam centres.

A total of 13,043 students had enrolled for the offline examination, of which 12,000 students appeared for it.

Students can log in to the websites orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in to check their results.

On the official website of the Odisha board, candidates need to click on the 'Plus Two offline exam results' tab and key in their roll number. They can then click on the 'view the result' option to get a glimpse of how they have fared.

Students can also download the result or take the printout by keying in their roll number, registration number and captcha code.

CHSE Odisha had conducted the special offline exam for students who were unhappy with their test scores based on the alternative evaluation policy of internal assessment. They were given the opportunity to appear for the exam offline and improve their scores. The offline exam was not mandatory for all Plus Two students. The CHSE Odisha had to cancel the main examination due to the COVID-19 pandemic.