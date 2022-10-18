All six dead in chopper crash in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The chopper, belonging to Aryan Aviation, crashed around 11:30 am at Garud Chatti. Prima facie, bad weather is believed to be the reason behind the crash.

A private firm chopper crashed in Kedarnath in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. Six people including two pilots are reportedly dead.

The chopper, belonging to Aryan Aviation, crashed around 11:30 am at Garud Chatti. Prima facie, bad weather is believed to be the reason behind the crash.

The administration team is at the accident site. "Six people died in the helicopter crash in Phata, Uttarakhand." said Abhinav Kumar, Special Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scinida tweeted, "The helicopter crash in Kedarnath is extremely unfortunate. We are in touch with the State government to ascertain the magnitude of the loss, and are constantly monitoring the situation."

More details are awaited