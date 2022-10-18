All six dead in chopper crash in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath

Mini
The chopper, belonging to Aryan Aviation, crashed around 11:30 am at Garud Chatti. Prima facie, bad weather is believed to be the reason behind the crash.
Uttarakhand | A helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims from Phata crashes, casualties feared. https://t.co/LNtolzE7ni pic.twitter.com/X7nvVdbkcy— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022
#WATCH | Uttarakhand: A helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims from Phata crashes, casualties feared; administration team left for the spot for relief and rescue work. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/sDf4x1udlJ— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022
The helicopter crash in Kedarnath is extremely unfortunate. We are in touch with the State government to ascertain the magnitude of the loss, and are constantly monitoring the situation.— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) October 18, 2022