    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    All six dead in chopper crash in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath

    All six dead in chopper crash in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath

    All six dead in chopper crash in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    The chopper, belonging to Aryan Aviation, crashed around 11:30 am at Garud Chatti. Prima facie, bad weather is believed to be the reason behind the crash.

    A private firm chopper crashed in Kedarnath in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. Six people including two pilots are reportedly dead.
    The chopper, belonging to Aryan Aviation, crashed around 11:30 am at Garud Chatti. Prima facie, bad weather is believed to be the reason behind the crash.
    The administration team is at the accident site. "Six people died in the helicopter crash in Phata, Uttarakhand." said Abhinav Kumar, Special Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister.
    Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scinida tweeted, "The helicopter crash in Kedarnath is extremely unfortunate. We are in touch with the State government to ascertain the magnitude of the loss, and are constantly monitoring the situation."
    More details are awaited
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    chopperKedarnath

    Previous Article

    Union Cabinet clears MSP hike on Wheat by Rs 110 per quintal

    Next Article

    Pune receives heavy rainfall, waterlogging in many areas

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng