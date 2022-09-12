Chinese illegal loan apps and shell companies now under I-T dept scanner

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Revenue Department has now asked the IT department and GST wings of the government to weed out PANs and GSTNs issued to these shell companies and illegal loan apps to prevent their misuse.

After the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the Union government's Income Tax and GST wings will take steps against shell companies and illegal Chinese loan apps operating in India.

As per reports, the Finance Ministry had tasked the revenue department to investigate the possibility of money laundering, tax evasion, breach of data, and misuse of unregulated payment aggregators, shell companies, defunct NBFCs etc., for perpetrating such actions.

This comes after a person was held after the corporate ministry's crackdown on Chinese shell companies. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs said the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) arrested one Dordtse, a member of the board of Jilian India Ltd, for masterminding the incorporation of a large number of shell companies with Chinese links and providing dummy directors.

The arrest was made after simultaneous search and seizure operations conducted by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on September 8 at the offices of Jillian Consultants India Private Ltd.

Sources said several co-working spaces approached the Registrar of Companies (ROC) seeking clarity as shell companies and illegal Chinese loan apps had given their addresses for GSTN, PAN and ROC purposes.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will also prepare a "whitelist" of instant finance apps and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will ensure only those apps are hosted on the app stores.

The RBI decided to embark on this exercise after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently expressed concerns about the increasing instances of illegal loan apps offering loans/micro credit — especially to vulnerable and low-income group people — at extortionate interest rates and processing/hidden charges, and predatory recovery practices involving blackmailing, criminal intimidation, etc.