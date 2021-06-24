Chinese actions last year responsible for eastern Ladakh standoff: India

(Edited by : Aditi Gautam)
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
India's comments came a day after China said its military deployment in the region is a normal "defence arrangement" aimed to respond to actions by the "relevant" country.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,559.20
|56.05
|3.73
|TCS
|3,373.60
|112.20
|3.44
|Tech Mahindra
|1,080.00
|23.55
|2.23
|JSW Steel
|679.00
|13.50
|2.03
|Asian Paints
|3,043.25
|55.90
|1.87
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,559.15
|56.30
|3.75
|TCS
|3,373.60
|111.50
|3.42
|Tech Mahindra
|1,079.85
|23.60
|2.23
|HCL Tech
|990.70
|18.00
|1.85
|Asian Paints
|3,042.90
|54.40
|1.82
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,153.50
|-51.85
|-2.35
|Coal India
|146.40
|-2.05
|-1.38
|IOC
|111.45
|-1.45
|-1.28
|Adani Ports
|709.90
|-8.80
|-1.22
|ONGC
|122.00
|-1.35
|-1.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,153.35
|-51.75
|-2.35
|Bharti Airtel
|528.80
|-5.30
|-0.99
|Power Grid Corp
|231.20
|-1.00
|-0.43
|SBI
|417.10
|-1.80
|-0.43
|HDFC
|2,487.30
|-10.60
|-0.42
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.1600
|-0.1100
|-0.15
|Euro-Rupee
|88.4390
|0.0270
|0.03
|Pound-Rupee
|103.0450
|-0.4470
|-0.43
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6688
|-0.0003
|-0.04