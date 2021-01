A day after US Envoy Kenneth Jester stressed on the importance of cooperation between India and the United States to counter China’s aggression along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Beijing on Wednesday said it firmly opposes any third party meddling in the issue.

We have noticed recent remarks with reference to #China by the #US side. We firmly oppose any third party meddling in #China-#India border issue and hope the #US relations with others not target any specific country. — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) January 6, 2021

Kenneth Juster, outgoing US Ambassador to India, on Wednesday said, “No other country does as much to contribute to the security of Indians and India. Our close coordination has been important as India confronts, perhaps on a sustained basis, aggressive Chinese activity on its border.”

Juster stated that the US and India are committed to strengthening defence and security cooperation and pointed out that in the past four years, the two countries have purposely deepened this cooperation to keep our nation safe from a growing array of threats and to provide security beyond our own borders.

He also said that the Indo-Pacific region needs stability, leadership and a democratic model for development that does not threaten the sovereignty of other countries.

India and China are engaged in a border conflict since May 2020 and have had several rounds of talks at the diplomatic and military level to resolve the conflict.

At least 20 Indian Army personnel were killed during a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in June 2020. The Chinese side had also suffered heavy casualties.

In the last round of talks, both sides agreed to continue working towards ensuring disengagement of troops from all friction points along the LAC in Ladakh region.

