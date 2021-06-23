Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • india>
    • China says border issue with India should not be linked to bilateral relations

    China says border issue with India should not be linked to bilateral relations

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    China said that the military deployment by the country in the Western sector along the border is a "normal defensive arrangement. The two sides are now engaged in talks to extend the disengagement process to the remaining friction points.

    China says border issue with India should not be linked to bilateral relations
    (Edited by : Aditi Gautam)
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Dismal health services in rural India forces citizens to fend for themselves; here's ground report

    Next Article

    Delhi HC refuses to stay CCI notice to Facebook, WhatsApp in privacy policy matter

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Adani Ports718.70 -24.20
    Wipro540.15 -16.40
    Divis Labs4,224.60 -64.15
    JSW Steel665.50 -9.75
    Larsen1,479.25 -19.95
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Kotak Mahindra1,736.80 -23.20
    Larsen1,479.80 -19.35
    Tata Steel1,099.80 -13.75
    TCS3,262.10 -38.55
    Axis Bank732.40 -7.20
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Maruti Suzuki7,432.70 167.30
    Titan Company1,782.55 25.55
    Bajaj Finserv12,282.25 150.60
    ONGC123.35 1.30
    M&M781.95 6.75
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Maruti Suzuki7,432.95 169.20
    Titan Company1,783.00 26.20
    Bajaj Finserv12,280.80 147.75
    M&M781.90 6.50
    UltraTechCement6,903.70 47.20

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.2700-0.0950-0.13
    Euro-Rupee88.5440-0.1910-0.22
    Pound-Rupee103.5270-0.1410-0.14
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6700-0.0020-0.29
    View More