China says border issue with India should not be linked to bilateral relations

(Edited by : Aditi Gautam)
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
China said that the military deployment by the country in the Western sector along the border is a "normal defensive arrangement. The two sides are now engaged in talks to extend the disengagement process to the remaining friction points.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Adani Ports
|718.70
|-24.20
|Wipro
|540.15
|-16.40
|Divis Labs
|4,224.60
|-64.15
|JSW Steel
|665.50
|-9.75
|Larsen
|1,479.25
|-19.95
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,736.80
|-23.20
|Larsen
|1,479.80
|-19.35
|Tata Steel
|1,099.80
|-13.75
|TCS
|3,262.10
|-38.55
|Axis Bank
|732.40
|-7.20
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,432.70
|167.30
|Titan Company
|1,782.55
|25.55
|Bajaj Finserv
|12,282.25
|150.60
|ONGC
|123.35
|1.30
|M&M
|781.95
|6.75
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,432.95
|169.20
|Titan Company
|1,783.00
|26.20
|Bajaj Finserv
|12,280.80
|147.75
|M&M
|781.90
|6.50
|UltraTechCement
|6,903.70
|47.20
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2700
|-0.0950
|-0.13
|Euro-Rupee
|88.5440
|-0.1910
|-0.22
|Pound-Rupee
|103.5270
|-0.1410
|-0.14
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6700
|-0.0020
|-0.29