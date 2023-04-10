China hits out at Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal — 'violates China's territorial sovereignty'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Kibithoo, a border village in Arunachal Pradesh, on Monday.

China said it firmly opposes India's Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh. China's foreign ministers was quoted by Reuters as saying that Shah's move in the area "violated China's territorial sovereignty".

Last week, China renamed 11 places in the eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims as part of its territory. The Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs said that they are “standardising some geographical names in southern Tibet".

India “outright rejected" China’s move to rename 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh. Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, was quoted by News 18 as saying: "We have seen such reports. This is not the first time China has made such an attempt. We reject this outright. Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality."

Meanwhile, Shah's April 10's visit is seen as a significant geo-political statement amid China's criticism. Moreover, it is his first visit to Arunachal Pradesh as home minister.

He will be in the state to launch the ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ (VVP). The VVP is a centrally sponsored scheme under which 2,967 villages in 46 blocks of 19 districts abutting the northern border in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and Union Territory of Ladakh have been identified for comprehensive development.

Shah will also inaugurate Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) projects to augment infrastructure at Likabali (Arunachal Pradesh), Chapra (Bihar), Nooranad (Kerala) and Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), the home ministry's statement said.

