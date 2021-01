Army Chief General MM Naravane on Tuesday said that Indian should be prepared to deal with the two-front threat in view of increased cooperation between China and Pakistan in both military and non-military sectors.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the Army Day, General Naravane said Pakistan and China together form a potent threat to national security and their collusive approach towards India cannot be wished away.

The Army Chief said that Pakistan continues to use terrorism as an instrument of state policy. “We reserve the right to respond to cross border terrorism at a time of our choosing with precision,” he said.

Amid the standoff with China, General Naravane said that India has been vigilant across the Line of Actual Control (LAC), adding that he hoped issues will be addressed between the two countries on the basis of mutual and equal security.

“There has been no decrease in strength either on their side (China) or our side as far as the friction points are concerned,” he said.

Speaking on Jammu and Kashmir, the Army Chief said that the situation has improved, but it has not reached a level in which the Army can even contemplate moving troops out of the Union Territory.