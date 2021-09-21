China holding night battle drills near Ladakh, training soldiers for high-altitude combat: Report

The Chinese military’s Western Theatre Command, which guards its entire border with India, is ramping up military exercises, including night drills, in the high-altitude areas. The drills seek to familiarise its People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops with new-generation weapons and equipment, says a South China Morning Post newspaper report.

"Since the start of the autumn, several forces in the Xinjiang military district (which faces India) have been carrying out night battle drills at altitudes of around 5,000 metre (16,400 feet)," said the report citing PLA Daily, a military newspaper.

Yang Yang, a company commander, said that China wants "higher standards from troops at high altitudes". “We have revised our schedules and demanded soldiers meet higher standards for high-altitude training as we need to deal with a harsher battlefield environment amid increasing challenges in the peripheral areas,” Yang was quoted as saying in the PLA Daily.

Besides, the PLA troops are also bringing in more advanced weapons systems close to the Indian border . Yang added that mechanised force had been crossing the snowy highlands without lights and practising night-time live-fire machine gun drills.

The PLA has deployed truck-mounted self-propelled 122mm multiple system rocket launchers near the Indian border. These launchers are being used for "precision strike drills".

Last month, PLA's Tibet military command had conducted large-scale joint exercises —Snowfield Duty-2021 — in the Tibet plateau region.

The drill, carried out at an elevation of 4,500 metre, involved ten PLA brigades and regiments and included the latest weapons and equipment.

The increased military exercises come after Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Tibet in July.

Also Read | India tells China border troop pullback needed for better ties

Before this, India had deployed at least 50,000 additional troops to its border with China. This was seen as a historic shift toward an offensive military posture against the world’s second-biggest economy.